Cold To Very Cold And Dry Weather Predicted For Most KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that cold to very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

It said that moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets was likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera as well as Peshawar to Swabi Motorway in morning and night.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in most parts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm) was Malamjaba 26, Pattan 23, Mohmand (Ghalanai 16), Saidu Sharif 15, Dir 09, Balakot 08, Kakul and Buner 07(each), Drosh 06, Cherat 05, Timergara & Mirkhani 04(each), Khaar Bajaur 03, Chitral 02, Landi Kotal 01, Peshawar and Takht Bhai Trace (each).

Snowfall recorded in inches was Malamjaba 13, Kalam 06, Chitral and Drosh 01 (each), Dir Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 14/04, Chitral 07/-1, Timergara 10/04, Dir 04/00, Mirkhani 07/01, Kalam 01/-5, Drosh 08/01, Saidu Sharif 07/02, Pattan 07/05, Malam Jabba 00/-6, Takht Bhai 15/04, Kakul 11/02, Balakot 12/05, Parachinar 10/-6, Bannu 19/02, Cherat 09/02 and DIKhan 22/07.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -06°C each in Malam Jabba and Parachinar and -05°C in Kalam.

