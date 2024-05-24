Cold water stalls set up in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Cold water stalls have been set up in all Talukas, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Benazirabad, Shahyar Gul Memon after the Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in heat intensity.

Cold water stalls were set up in all the talukas of Shaheed Benazirabad district with the help of the town administration in various areas and intersections of the cities.

Meanwhile, heat stroke wards have been established in all the health centers of the district by the DHO while provision of facilities has been ensured by establishing heat stroke wards in all the health centers including People's Medical Hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner said that citizens should follow precautionary measures to avoid heat wave and avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily.

The Deputy Commissioner said that providing relief to the people of the district is the first priority.

