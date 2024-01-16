Cold Wave Continues To Grip AJK, Experts Warn Of More Chilly Days Ahead
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 08:50 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The picturesque region of Azad Jammu & Kashmir is currently in the tight grasp of an unprecedented cold spell, with frigid temperatures expected to persist for at least another week.
According to official sources, the bone-chilling cold in these snow-clad valleys will continue for the next 5-6 days, with the first rainfall of the season predicted to arrive next week.
Weather experts are cautioning that the current cold wave shows no signs of dissipating, and people should brace themselves for even colder days ahead.
Reports indicate that the mercury has dropped below freezing in the high-altitude Neelam and Leepa valleys, causing discomfort for residents.
"The cold may intensify in the coming days, so it's important for people to be prepared," warned experts in an interview with APP.
They also predict that temperatures will remain consistently low throughout this week, with the nights being particularly freezing in areas situated in the upper reaches of Neelam and Leepa valleys, as well as Rawalakot in Poonch division.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAU to conduct 3 day international symposium, training workshop from Jan 179 minutes ago
-
Blend of tea and politics turns unique at Multani ‘Dhabas’ as mutes jump into election gossip9 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation explores collaborative opportunities during UK visit29 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Wazirabad attack accused29 minutes ago
-
IGP inspires new police recruits at passing out parade29 minutes ago
-
ECP suspends membership of four senators for asset details failure29 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for misbehaving with polio team29 minutes ago
-
Muslim Hands, AIOU Mirpur hosts capacity building workshop29 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding rejection of Justice Naqvi's plea to stay SJC proceedings29 minutes ago
-
HCCI VP met Incharge anti-encroachment, urges to remove illegal encroachment39 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Authority launches awareness campaign about healthy food39 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM 'distressed' over surge in crimes39 minutes ago