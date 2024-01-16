Open Menu

Cold Wave Continues To Grip AJK, Experts Warn Of More Chilly Days Ahead

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Cold wave continues to grip AJK, experts warn of more chilly days ahead

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The picturesque region of Azad Jammu & Kashmir is currently in the tight grasp of an unprecedented cold spell, with frigid temperatures expected to persist for at least another week.

According to official sources, the bone-chilling cold in these snow-clad valleys will continue for the next 5-6 days, with the first rainfall of the season predicted to arrive next week.

Weather experts are cautioning that the current cold wave shows no signs of dissipating, and people should brace themselves for even colder days ahead.

Reports indicate that the mercury has dropped below freezing in the high-altitude Neelam and Leepa valleys, causing discomfort for residents.

"The cold may intensify in the coming days, so it's important for people to be prepared," warned experts in an interview with APP.

They also predict that temperatures will remain consistently low throughout this week, with the nights being particularly freezing in areas situated in the upper reaches of Neelam and Leepa valleys, as well as Rawalakot in Poonch division.

APP/ahr/378

