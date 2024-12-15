Open Menu

Cold Wave Continues To Grip City

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Cold wave continues to grip city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A cold wave continued to grip the city as temperatures dropped to 4.5°C on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department forecast similar weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

According to officials, continental air was dominating most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave was affecting the western and upper regions.

They anticipated mainly cold and dry weather across most areas, with very cold conditions in the hilly regions. Patches of shallow to moderate fog were expected during the morning hours in parts of Northeast and South Punjab as well as Upper Sindh.

The lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Leh, Skardu, and Astore, where it plunged to -11°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 4.5°C, while the maximum reached 23°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Weather Punjab Skardu Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

13 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

1 day ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan