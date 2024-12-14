Cold Wave Continues To Persist In City
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The cold wave continued to persist in the city while Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Weather officials said the ongoing cold wave was expected to subside in most parts of the country. They added that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was persisting upper and western parts of the country.
Cloudy weather with light rain (snowfall over mountains) was expected in Northwestern Balochistan during night. Light fog was likely at few places in central/southern Punjab during night.
Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -13°C while in Lahore it was 5°C and maximum was 22.5°C.
The average AQI of the city was 177, which came in the category of unhealthy while the PM2.5 concentrations was currently 18.5 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.
The most polluted city localities included Polo Ground Cantt (250), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (221), Shahdara (215), Valancia Town (209), University of Management and Technology (204), Askari 10 (191), Bedian Road (188) and MM Alam Road (184).
