Cold Wave Grips AJK, Chillness To Constantly Persist: Experts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:55 PM

Cold wave grips AJK, chillness to constantly persist: Experts

The cold and chilly weather conditions are likely to constantly persist over the next couple of weeks across the picturesque Azad Jammu and Kashmir, currently in the grip of severe cold wave and chillness especially after the recent inaugural rainfall in plains and snowfall on upper reaches of the Himalayan State of the just starting season

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) : :The cold and chilly weather conditions are likely to constantly persist over the next couple of weeks across the picturesque Azad Jammu and Kashmir, currently in the grip of severe cold wave and chillness especially after the recent inaugural rainfall in plains and snowfall on upper reaches of the Himalayan State of the just starting season.

At the same time, the mercury plummeted below freezing in the top mountainous Neelam and Leepa valleys for about 5th consecutive day where temperature fallen to -2 degree centrigrade, according to the reports.

According to the official sources, the chilly and freezing night temperature would continue for next many days while the next reign of rains was expected to start from Saturday next.

Both the day and night temperatures are likely to remain same during this week and there are chances that nights would be more freezing in the areas located on the upper reaches of Neelam and Leepa valleys in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Poonch divisions," the experts observed.

More Stories From Pakistan

