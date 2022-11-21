UrduPoint.com

Cold Wave Grips Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Cold wave grips Hazara division

The entire Hazara division Monday was in the grip of a cold wave where a number of cities and towns of the region struck by minus temperatures

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The entire Hazara division Monday was in the grip of a cold wave where a number of cities and towns of the region struck by minus temperatures.

Abbottabad went through a critical position as the mercury dropped to one degree below Celsius.

Upper parts of the Hazara division are facing the worst cold wave during the month of November which was unprecedented where temperatures reduced up to -3 degrees.

From Naran to Babusar Top MNJ road was closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic owing to heavy snowfall.

The extreme weather conditions also increased the miseries of the people in cities where owing to low gas pressure and extra consumption a seven hours long load management plan has been implemented for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.

Unfortunately this year, the low gas pressure has further increased and people are using electric heaters and ovens for cooking at the same time.

According to the metrological department, the critical weather conditions would continue during the current winter season and the upper parts of the Hazara division would receive more snowfall and rain.

