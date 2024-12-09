Cold wave grips Hazara division as upper parts receives snowfall

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The entire Hazara division was in the grip of a cold wave on Monday where some cities and towns of the region were struck by minus temperatures. Abbottabad went through a critical position as the mercury dropped to one below Celsius.

Upper parts of the Hazara division are facing worst cold wave where temperatures reduced up to -4 degrees. From Naran to Babusar Top MNJ road was closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic owing to heavy snowfall.

In Kaghan and adjoining areas, electricity is not available as during last week's heavy snowfall, the electricity transmission line was damaged and could not be restored.

Yesterday, Galyat received the first snowfall of the winter season.

The low gas pressure has been improved and people are comfortable using the gas heaters and ovens for cooking at the same time.

According to the metrological department, the critical weather conditions would continue during the next few days and upper parts of Hazara division would receive more snowfall and rain.