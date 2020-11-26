Cold wave grips in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

Cold waves grips Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, which is increasing with every passing hour

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Cold waves grips Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, which is increasing with every passing hour.

Severe cold has affected the daily routine and people mostly have confined themselves to homes. As a result of severe cold wave cases of fever, cough and flue were being reported.

People throng at old and new clothes shops.

Sale of second hand clothes also registered an increase especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes.

Demand of coal has also increased. The prices of eggs rose by 30 per cent while milk prices also showed an upward trend.

Due to persistent cold wave, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Besides, the continuous dry spell of the current season has been causing out-break of epidemics and diseases like flu, cough and malaria etc.