UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold Wave Grips In Larkana And Kamber-Shahdadkot Districts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:53 AM

Cold wave grips in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

Cold waves grips Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, which is increasing with every passing hour

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Cold waves grips Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, which is increasing with every passing hour.

Severe cold has affected the daily routine and people mostly have confined themselves to homes. As a result of severe cold wave cases of fever, cough and flue were being reported.

People throng at old and new clothes shops.

Sale of second hand clothes also registered an increase especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes.

Demand of coal has also increased. The prices of eggs rose by 30 per cent while milk prices also showed an upward trend.

Due to persistent cold wave, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Besides, the continuous dry spell of the current season has been causing out-break of epidemics and diseases like flu, cough and malaria etc.

Related Topics

Sale Larkana Gas Market

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

3 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

3 hours ago

Sindh University announces early winter vacations ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.