Cold wave grips in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

LARKÀNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :On Saturday Cold waves grips Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, which is increasing with every passing hour.

Severe cold has affected the daily routine and people mostly have confined themselves to homes. As a result of severe cold wave cases of fever, cough and flue were being reported.

People throng at old and new clothes shops. Sale of second hand clothes also registered an increase especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes.

Demand of coal and LPG have also increased. No rush of people is witnessed during evening hours in the markets.

The prices of eggs rose by 35 percent, while milk prices also showed an upward trend.

Due to persistent cold wave, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

While, the frequent Power disruption has been made the life of people miserable in both the Districts.