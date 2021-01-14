UrduPoint.com
Cold Wave Grips In Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Cold wave grips in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The cold waves grips Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, which is increasing with every passing hour.

Severe cold has affected the daily routine and people mostly have confined themselves to homes. Due to the prevailing severe cold wave, the cases of fever, cough and flue were being reported.

The people throng at used and new clothes shops. Sale of used clothes also registered an increase especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes.

Demand of coal has also increased. No rush of people is witnessed during evening hours in the markets.

The prices of eggs rose by 40 percent, while milk prices also showed an upward trend.

Due to persistent cold wave, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

While, the frequent Power disruption has been made the life of people miserable in both the districts.

