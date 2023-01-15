Cold wave grips in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A severe cold wave, gripped Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts and other adjoining towns since Friday which the experts indicated was likely to continue for another few days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the severe cold would continue to hit interior Sindh for the next week.

Severe cold has affected the daily routine and people mostly have confined themselves to homes. As a result of the severe cold wave cases of fever, cough and flu were being reported.

The harsh weather forced the people to return home early in the day, and even the busiest localities of the city Larkana presented a deserted view in the evening.

People throng at old and new clothes shops. The sale of second-hand clothes also registered an increase, especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where low-income people were seen buying warm clothes.

The demand for coal and LPG have also increased. No rush of people was witnessed during evening hours in the markets.

The prices of eggs rose by 30 per cent while milk prices also showed an upward trend.

Due to persistent cold waves, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Besides, the continuous dry spell of the current season has been causing outbreaks of epidemics and diseases like flu, cough and malaria etc.