Cold wave grips Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Cold waves have gripped Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, on Wednesday, which were increasing with every passing hour.

Severe cold has affected the daily routine and people mostly have confined themselves to homes. As a result of severe cold wave cases of fever, cough and flue were being reported.

People visited clothes shops.

Sale of second hand clothes also registered an increase especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes.Demand of coal has also increased.

Due to persistent cold wave, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Besides, the continuous dry spell of the current season has been causing out-break of epidemics and diseases like flu, cough and malaria etc.