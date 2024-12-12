Open Menu

Cold Wave Likely To Persist In Country

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Cold wave/frost conditions likely to persist in the country including the provincial capital and adjacent areas during next couple of days

The Met office forecast that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and under the influence of this weather system, a cold wave was likely to affect most parts of the country till December 14th. Under the influence of cold wave conditions, a significant drop in day and night temperatures are predicted.

Frost is also likely to develop over plains.

Farmers were advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast particularly frost conditions.

People were advised to avoid long period of outdoor exposure in cold and windy weather during night and morning hours,while tourists and travelers visiting mountainous areas were advised to remain cautious during the period.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 07 degree Celsius while maximum could not cross 20.

