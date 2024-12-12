Cold Wave Likely To Persist In Country
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Cold wave/frost conditions likely to persist in the country including the provincial capital and adjacent areas during next couple of days
The Met office forecast that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and under the influence of this weather system, a cold wave was likely to affect most parts of the country till December 14th. Under the influence of cold wave conditions, a significant drop in day and night temperatures are predicted.
Frost is also likely to develop over plains.
Farmers were advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast particularly frost conditions.
People were advised to avoid long period of outdoor exposure in cold and windy weather during night and morning hours,while tourists and travelers visiting mountainous areas were advised to remain cautious during the period.
Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 07 degree Celsius while maximum could not cross 20.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 16 in Lodhran1 minute ago
-
LDA seals another 94 properties in daily operation1 minute ago
-
NA adjourned amid absence of Ministers; session to resume Friday41 minutes ago
-
Eight shops sealed over encroachment:42 minutes ago
-
Coordination among departments imperative for successful polio drives: DC1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 83,000 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Holy Quran and the life of last Prophet (PBUH) real guidance for all of us: Saleem Haider1 hour ago
-
"Preparing Leadership for the Future" workshop concludes at UoS:1 hour ago
-
DC for strict actions against units causing smog1 hour ago
-
Pakistan outlines apocalyptic impacts of climate change on its population, economy at ICJ1 hour ago
-
OPF set up 24 educational institutions in country, more than 17000 students studying1 hour ago
-
Five women killed in traffic accident in Balochistan2 hours ago