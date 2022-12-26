UrduPoint.com

Cold Wave To Grip Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Cold wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Cold waves will grip most parts of the country during the next 24 hours according to the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Cold waves will grip most parts of the country during the next 24 hours according to the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow trough of the westerly wave was likely to approach the western parts today.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in the upper parts. However, light rain/light snow over the mountains is expected at isolated places in north and western Balochistan.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

Frost/fog is likely to occur at isolated places in the Potohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

Dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh, Skardu -12 C, Kalam, Astore, Gupis -08, Ziarat -07, Gilgit -06, Kalat -05, Chitral, and Dir -04 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu Ziarat

Recent Stories

Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament c ..

Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament commences

6 minutes ago
 Customs seize mobile phones, other items worth mil ..

Customs seize mobile phones, other items worth millions

6 minutes ago
 Multan museum to be completed by June 2023

Multan museum to be completed by June 2023

6 minutes ago
 Health authorities fully prepare to deal any sub v ..

Health authorities fully prepare to deal any sub variant of Covid-19

6 minutes ago
 Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democrac ..

Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democracy: Speaker

13 minutes ago
 LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.