Cold Wave To Grip Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, while very cold weather will prevail in north Baluchistan and upper parts. Fog is likely to occur over Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain occurred in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and northeast Balochistan.

Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 17mm, Kakul 15, Parachinar, Peshawar 08, Malam Jabba 06, Mirkhani, Takht Bhai, Saidu Sharif, Patan 03, Kashmir: Gardhi Dupta 14, Rawalkot 13, Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, City 03), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 09, Skardu 07, Gilgit 05, Bagrot 01, Islamabad (Zeropoint 09, Airport 02), Punjab Chakwal, Jhelum 07, Rawalpindi (Chaklala), Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad 06, Mangala 05, Attock 04, Sialkot (Airport 06, City 04) , Dera Ghazi Khan, Toba Tek Singh, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad 01, Balochistan: Quetta 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -10mm, Gupis-08, Skardu-07, Kalam -05, Malamjabba, Bagrote, Parachinar 04, Dir, Kalat, Mirkhani -02, Chitral, Murree and Gilgit -01mm.

