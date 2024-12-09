Open Menu

Cold Wave To Persist Across Pakistan; Frost, Fog Expected In Several Areas: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Cold wave to persist across Pakistan; frost, fog expected in several areas: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday warned that the cold wave gripping the country is expected to continue, with most regions experiencing cold and dry weather.

Frosty mornings are anticipated in Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Punjab, while fog may develop in South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the early hours.

The prevailing synoptic situation indicates that continental air continues to dominate over the region.

On Tuesday, most areas are expected to experience cold and dry weather, with hilly regions remaining extremely cold.

Frost is likely to form in patches during the morning in Islamabad, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Punjab.

Shallow fog may develop in some locations across South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the early hours of the day.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather conditions prevailed across most parts of the country, while hilly regions recorded extremely cold temperatures.

The lowest temperatures were observed in Leh at -13 C, followed by Gopis at -7 C. Skardu and Kalat recorded -5 C, while Quetta, Astore, Malam Jabba, Dir, and Bagrot saw temperatures drop to -4 C and -2 C respectively.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Dir Kalat Skardu May

Recent Stories

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

14 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

22 minutes ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

1 hour ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

1 hour ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

2 hours ago
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

2 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

2 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

5 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan