Cold Wave To Persist Across Pakistan; Frost, Fog Expected In Several Areas: PMD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday warned that the cold wave gripping the country is expected to continue, with most regions experiencing cold and dry weather.
Frosty mornings are anticipated in Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Punjab, while fog may develop in South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the early hours.
The prevailing synoptic situation indicates that continental air continues to dominate over the region.
On Tuesday, most areas are expected to experience cold and dry weather, with hilly regions remaining extremely cold.
Frost is likely to form in patches during the morning in Islamabad, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Punjab.
Shallow fog may develop in some locations across South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the early hours of the day.
During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather conditions prevailed across most parts of the country, while hilly regions recorded extremely cold temperatures.
The lowest temperatures were observed in Leh at -13 C, followed by Gopis at -7 C. Skardu and Kalat recorded -5 C, while Quetta, Astore, Malam Jabba, Dir, and Bagrot saw temperatures drop to -4 C and -2 C respectively.
