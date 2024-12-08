Cold Wave To Persist Across Pakistan Till December 14: PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning about a cold wave expected to affect most parts of the country until December 14.
According to the PMD, a westerly wave currently impacting the northeastern regions is likely to move northeastward within the next 12 to 18 hours.
The weather is forecast to remain mainly dry, with cold wave conditions dominating across the country in the next 24 hours.
However, isolated areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby hilly regions may experience light rain, thunderstorms, and light snowfall.
Frost is also likely in the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab during early morning hours, while foggy conditions are expected at a few locations in southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the night and morning.
Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across most regions, with hilly areas experiencing very cold conditions.
The rainfall was recorded in Pattan at 8 mm, Sargodha and Okara at 2 mm, and Dera Ismail Khan at 1 mm.
The lowest temperatures recorded were in Leh, Skardu, and Kalat at -7 C, Gupis at -6 C, Gilgit, Kalam, and Astore at -4 C, and Bagrote, Dir, and Malam Jabba at -2 C.
The PMD has advised residents to take precautions against the cold wave, particularly in frost-prone and foggy areas, to avoid any adverse impacts.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO Gujranwala visits SCCI, assures businessmen of addressing issues6 minutes ago
-
UDF, SDA panel sweeps PMA Multan elections6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Speakr NA sister16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Government revamps rural health centers, rapid development underway in Sangla Hill26 minutes ago
-
CM reaches China on 8-day official visit26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Murree gears up for winter season36 minutes ago
-
CTP launch grand operation against encroachments in Rawalpindi36 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes promoting cultural harmony to represent Pakistan’s identity56 minutes ago
-
PA speaker meets PM, discusses Punjab issues56 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of NA speaker’s sister1 hour ago
-
Hamza pays tribute to martyred soldiers1 hour ago
-
RWMC "Suthra Punjab" campaign in full swing1 hour ago