Cold wave to persist across Pakistan till December 14: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning about a cold wave expected to affect most parts of the country until December 14.

According to the PMD, a westerly wave currently impacting the northeastern regions is likely to move northeastward within the next 12 to 18 hours.

The weather is forecast to remain mainly dry, with cold wave conditions dominating across the country in the next 24 hours.

However, isolated areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby hilly regions may experience light rain, thunderstorms, and light snowfall.

Frost is also likely in the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab during early morning hours, while foggy conditions are expected at a few locations in southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the night and morning.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across most regions, with hilly areas experiencing very cold conditions.

The rainfall was recorded in Pattan at 8 mm, Sargodha and Okara at 2 mm, and Dera Ismail Khan at 1 mm.

The lowest temperatures recorded were in Leh, Skardu, and Kalat at -7 C, Gupis at -6 C, Gilgit, Kalam, and Astore at -4 C, and Bagrote, Dir, and Malam Jabba at -2 C.

The PMD has advised residents to take precautions against the cold wave, particularly in frost-prone and foggy areas, to avoid any adverse impacts.