Cold Wave/frost Conditions Likely To Persist This Week Countrywide
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast that a westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country this week under the influence of this weather system.
A cold wave is likely to affect most parts of the country till December 14. Under the influence of cold wave conditions, a significant drop in day and night temperatures has been forecast. Day temperatures are likely to drop (04-06) °C below normal in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.
While (05-07) °C below normal in Balochistan and Sindh. Cold with gusty winds is likely in Sindh, Balochistan, and parts of Punjab. Frost is also likely to develop over plains.
Moderate rain, wind, and thunderstorms (snowfall over the hills) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli, and Bagh till December 11 with occasional gaps.
