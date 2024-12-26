Open Menu

Cold Weather Boosts Demand For Fish

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Cold weather boosts demand for fish

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The demand for fish in the region has increased due to the decrease in the temperature during the two weeks.

The sale of different kinds of fish including Dambra, Rohu, Mahasher, Thela fish, Salmon, Silver and common Carp, has increased as people throng to fish sale points all over the districts.

Fish sale remained five times high this winter as compared to past mainly owing to its affordable prices,"President fish market Sukkur Qurban Ali Mirani said, while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Commenting on low prices, he said that a number of fish sellers directly purchased fish from farms of Shiakrpur, Jaccobabad, kashmore- Kandhkot and Sukkur districts instead of the whole-sale market, passing on the price benefit to the consumers.

Sheedo Mirani, an owner of a fish shop at Sukkur fish market, who is in this business for the last 25 years, informed that his business always peaked during the winter. “I earned three to four times high this winter as people preferred to eat fish due to its affordable prices,” he added.

Another fish stall-holder at Barrage road Sukkur, said that retail prices of different kinds of fish like Dambro remained between Rs1000-700, per kilogramme.

A local restaurant owner, Rizwan Ahmed informed that the sale of fried fish had doubled in the month of December.

According to a medical expert Dr Najaf Ali Shah, fish is useful in preventing cardiac problems and paralysis among elderly people.

