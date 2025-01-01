Open Menu

Cold Weather Causes Illnesses Among Children

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Cold weather causes illnesses among children

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Sargodha is currently experiencing severe cold and fog, causing a surge in illnesses

among children.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, renowned pediatrician Dr Nauman Khalid Qureshi urged parents

to take extra protection of their children from cold weather.

He highlighted that the cold weather has significantly increased the risk of pneumonia among children, urging parents to take necessary preventive measures.

The pediatrician advised parents to cover their children’s heads and avoid exposing them to the cold unnecessarily. "Keep children indoors as much as possible, avoid

cold and sour foods, and completely refrain from fried items, which can severely harm

their health," he stated.

