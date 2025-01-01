Cold Weather Causes Illnesses Among Children
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Sargodha is currently experiencing severe cold and fog, causing a surge in illnesses
among children.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, renowned pediatrician Dr Nauman Khalid Qureshi urged parents
to take extra protection of their children from cold weather.
He highlighted that the cold weather has significantly increased the risk of pneumonia among children, urging parents to take necessary preventive measures.
The pediatrician advised parents to cover their children’s heads and avoid exposing them to the cold unnecessarily. "Keep children indoors as much as possible, avoid
cold and sour foods, and completely refrain from fried items, which can severely harm
their health," he stated.
Recent Stories
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold weather causes illnesses among children1 minute ago
-
DC lauds Khyber eye foundation services for humanity1 minute ago
-
Grand new year celebration in Shogran, tourists applaud KDA's efforts2 minutes ago
-
Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DG Khan responded over 1.75 lac emergencies last year11 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests four more human traffickers11 minutes ago
-
“Maryam Ki Dastak App” revolutionary measure: DC11 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 58 individuals for aerial firing on near year night11 minutes ago
-
Punjab introduces free legal aid for indigent prisoners across all jails12 minutes ago
-
Accused held with liquor12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles over 5,800 emergencies in 202412 minutes ago
-
Two killed ,five injured on road21 minutes ago