Cold Weather Causing Cough, Cold Ailments: Doctor

Sun 29th December 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The current cold weather and pollution causes sharp raise in cold and cough ailments among residents.

In an exclusive talk with APP here on Sunday, Dr Khalid Hussain of ENT department of Services Hospital said that besides current cold weather, smoke emitting vehicles were also the factor of raise in pollution.

He said that the allergy factor caused by flowers in November and December also creating health problems including cough and cold.

When asked about the remedial steps, he advised the citizens to wear masks, cover properly their bodies with warm cloths and helmet for motorbikers.

He advised that in any ailment, citizens should contact doctor instead of self-medication and avoid quacks.

More Stories From Pakistan

