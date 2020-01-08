UrduPoint.com
Cold Weather Conditions Continue To Grip Most Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

Cold weather conditions continue to grip most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Rain with snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next twelve hours.Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:Islamabad and Peshawar four degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi twelve, Quetta minus one, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad two and Murree minus two degree centigrade.

