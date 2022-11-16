Cold weather continues to loom in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in isolated places is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I Khan districts during late night and morning hours. Shallow fog is also likely to occur over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway and national highways.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, however light rain occurred in Bajaur and Khyber districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 23/07 , Chitral 16/01, Timergara 20/07, Dir 17/03, Mirkhani 19/02, Kalam 09/-4, Drosh 14/02, Saidu Sharif 18/07, Pattan 20/07, Malam Jabba 08/00, Takht Bhai 23/07, Kakul 14/03, Balakot 17/06, Parachinar 16/03, Bannu 25/08 , Cherat 12/04 and D.I. Khan 26/11.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -04°C in Kalam.