UrduPoint.com

Cold Weather Continues To Loom In Most KP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Cold weather continues to loom in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in isolated places is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I Khan districts during late night and morning hours. Shallow fog is also likely to occur over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway and national highways.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, however light rain occurred in Bajaur and Khyber districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 23/07 , Chitral 16/01, Timergara 20/07, Dir 17/03, Mirkhani 19/02, Kalam 09/-4, Drosh 14/02, Saidu Sharif 18/07, Pattan 20/07, Malam Jabba 08/00, Takht Bhai 23/07, Kakul 14/03, Balakot 17/06, Parachinar 16/03, Bannu 25/08 , Cherat 12/04 and D.I. Khan 26/11.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -04°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot I Khan

Recent Stories

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

2 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

2 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.