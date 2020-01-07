Cold weather expected; adoption of precautionary measures advised

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast very cold weather in the next week, District Health Authority has advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures to prevent children from cold threat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast very cold weather in the next week, District Health Authority has advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures to prevent children from cold threat.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram told APP that as the cold wave had gripped the country including Rawalpindi, people were advised to wear warm clothes and mask to keep body temperature high and prevent severe cold.

He said severe cold sometime freeze the body parts and it was very dangerous for health. Furthermore, flu was also a common disease in winters season which could could turn into Pneumonia if the patient did not take proper medicine.

Director Live Stock Department Dr Nadeem Badr advised the animal farmers to adopt precautionary measures to prevent the animals from cold threat.

He said the prevailing weather conditions were suitable for attack of various diseases in animals and to avoid spread of diseases regular vaccination of animals was necessary.

Sana advised the cattle farmers to give dry food to animals and avoid giving them cold water.

He also advised them to feed 100 grams unrefined sugar (gur) to pregnant and milk giving animals daily in order to decrease the cold effect.