Cold Weather Expected In Most Upper Parts Of Country; Rain At Few Places

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However partly cloudy weather with light rain (light snow over the mountains) is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

However partly cloudy weather with light rain (light snow over the mountains) is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.

Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions is expected in Islamabad.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, light rain (light snow over the mountains) is expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir and Kohistan.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist over Peshawar, Mardan, Rashakai, Nowshera, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan during morning or night hours.

In Punjab, fog is likely to persist over Faisalabad, Jhelum, Lahore, Mangla, Hafizabad, Joharabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Okara, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Multan during morning and night hours.

The weather will remain cold and dry in other districts of the province while partly cloudy weather is expected in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

The Balochistan province will also remain mostly under the cold weather conditions while the weather would be very cold in northern districts during night or morning hours.

In Sindh, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, fog is likely to persist over Sukkur, Larkana, Mohenjo-Daro, Shaheed Benazirabad and surrounding areas.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, partly cloudy weather with light rain (light snow over the mountains) is expected in Gilgit Baltistan , Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions occurred over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Light rain occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir while drizzle occurred in Sargodha, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Dera IsmaiI Khan and Quetta during the period.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 02 mm, Balakot01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -05 C, Gupis -04, Ziarat -03, Kalam -02, Astore -01, Kalat, Gilgit and Skardu 00C.

