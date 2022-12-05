Cold weather forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

However, foggy conditions are predicted in Sukkur, Larkana, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Shaheed Benazirabad and its surrounding areas during the morning hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.