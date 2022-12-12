Cold weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast cold and dry weather for Sindh including the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow foggy weather is predicted for Sukkur, Larkana, Mohen-Jo-Daro and their surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperature is recorded on Monday in Karachi 15-17, Hyderabad 16-18, Sukkur 10-12, Thatta 17-19, Mohen-Jo-Daro 10-12, Dadu 10-12, Mithi 07-09, and in Nawabshah 12-14.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.