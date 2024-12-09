Cold Weather Forecast For Lahore
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Cold wave persisted in the city on Monday, while the MET office has forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, continental air was influencing most parts of the country. They predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across the country, with very cold conditions expected in hilly regions during the night and early morning. Patchy frost was likely in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Punjab during the morning, while shallow fog could appear in parts of South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the night and early hours.
Rainfall was reported in Okara, Sargodha, and DI Khan.
The lowest temperature on Monday was recorded in Leh at -13°C, while Lahore experienced a minimum temperature of 7°C and a maximum of 20.5°C.
The city's air quality index (AQI) remained unhealthy at 175, with PM2.5 levels measuring 20.7 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline for PM2.5 concentration.
