Cold Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, shallow fog (in patches) is to develop at few places in Sukkur, Kashmore, Jacobabad and their surroundings during morning hours.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
