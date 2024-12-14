Open Menu

Cold Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Cold weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow fog is predicted in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and their surroundings.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

