Cold weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog or smog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and their surroundings during morning hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.