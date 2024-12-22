Cold weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the

Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog/smog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and their surroundings

during morning hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.