Cold Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, fog/smog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Mohenjodaro and their surroundings during morning/night hours. Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
