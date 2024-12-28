Open Menu

Cold Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Cold weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow fog/smog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and their surroundings during morning hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Kashmore

Recent Stories

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

1 hour ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

2 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

3 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

3 hours ago
 BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security pl ..

Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards

14 hours ago
 UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

15 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Presid ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..

15 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' b ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan