Cold Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, shallow fog/smog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and their surroundings during morning hours.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province
