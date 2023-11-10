Open Menu

Cold Weather Gripped Hazara Division After Snowfall And Heavy Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Upper parts of the Hazara division Friday grappled with a critical weather conditions as persistent rain showers in the plains and intermittent snowfall in the upper regions continue to wreak havoc.

After continuous snowfall on Babusar Top, Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road was closed by District Administration Mansehra and National Highways Authority (NHA) for all sorts due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

The recent snowfall in the post-afternoon period has marked a sharp shift in the weather, intensifying the winter season following a prolonged dry spell. Tourist destinations like Naran, Saif-ul-Mulook Lake, Batakundi and Jalkhad in district Masehra while Galyat and Thandyani in district Abbottabad grapple with continuous snowfall.

Efforts by officials from the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) to alleviate the situation are underway. The KDA officials have successfully evacuated three vehicles and a hundred passengers who were stranded in the snow near Kashti Das.

The Deputy Commissioner and the local police have imposed restrictions on all types of vehicles using Babusar Top Road. Travelers intending to reach Gilgit-Baltistan are strongly advised to opt for the Karakoram Highway as an alternative route.

The lower Batgram plains continue to experience persistent rainfall, while the upper regions of the Tehsil receive ongoing snowfall in the mountains and hills.

