Cold Weather Increases Respiratory Infections Among Citizens: Specialists Warns

Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Cold weather increases respiratory infections among citizens: Specialists warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :ENT specialists Sunday warned citizens to take extra precautionary measures to avoide respiratory infections in fast approaching winter season in the country as a new wave of bacterial and viral infection of influenza peaking up.

Talking to private news channel , ENT Child specialist Dr Musadik Subhan said that the number of patients complaining of ailments such as flu, fever and nausea, were on the rise due to the change in weather.

Moreover, he said, parents must brace themselves and keep an eye on their young ones, because the flu season has almost starts.

He said winter is the season for cold and flu, so people must keep warm.

He further pointed out that this is the season when children face the most problem, adding, people, especially children, can face different allergies in this season such as itchy eyes, flue, cough, runny nose and sore throat.

He explained , the changing weather is known to increase respiratory infections because it causes changes to our immune system in human body. A lack of vitamin D is also contributing to seasonal ailments such as coughs and colds.

Specilaist said the number of citizens with flu, cough, cold and wheezing doubled because of this cold waves "Usually when it is too cold, people tend to stay indoors and everyone in that closed environment breathes the same unhealthy air.

He advised people to take some precautionary steps since care was the best way to prevent allergy.

Dr said , if patients show any symptoms of viral fever or respiratory-elated problems, they should immediately seek treatment in a hospital instead of resorting to self-medication.

He added that sudden exposure to winter season must be avoided and if one has to stay outside home in open late at night, one must wear warm clothes as exposure to cold may cause multiple muscular and joint pains.

He further suggested that the change in weather conditions demand kids to not to use cold drinks and ice cream but majority of population do not give much attention to the precautionary measures needed to avoid seasonal infections.

He mentioned , prevention is the key, adding that in some cases influenza may cause complications such as pneumonia for kids in current upcoming winter season.

More Stories From Pakistan

