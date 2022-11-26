UrduPoint.com

Cold Weather Likely To Persist In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Met Office on Saturday forecast cold and dry weather for most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and partly cloudy weather for the province's upper parts during the next 24 hours.

Shallow fog in isolated places is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and DI Khan districts, as well as Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

The weather remained cold and dry in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

