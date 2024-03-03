Cold weather, rain, snow likely at hilly areas in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Cold weather, rain, and snow at the hilly areas are likely in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

Giving details about the unforeseen weather, the official said that snowfall on the mountains while there is a possibility of hailstorms in some districts as well and warned of landslides and road closures may occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad due to rain and snowfall.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall has been recorded in Timaragarh with 138 mm while in Dir it has recorded 131 mm, according to the Meteorological Department official.

He said 115 mm of rain was recorded in Malam Jabba, 102 mm in Takhtbhai, 110 mm in Saidu Sharif, 110 mm in Chitral and 90 mm in Peshawar. The maximum snowfall was 26 inches in Kalam, 27 inches in Chitral and 17 inches in Malam Jabba, the official disclosed.

He said the lowest temperature was recorded in Kalam and Meer Khani at minus 4 and minus 1 in Dir,

Malam Jabba, Darosh and Chitral recorded zero, Parachinar 2, Saidu Sharif 6 and Peshawar 10 centigrade.