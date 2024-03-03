Open Menu

Cold Weather Returns To Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Cold weather returns to Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A cold wind blew into Bahawalpur on Sunday, bringing back chilly weather to the city.

Earlier, people had been wearing warm clothes like jackets and hats, but on Sunday cold winds started blowing, dropping the minimum temperature to seven degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the local weather service forecast dry to partly cloudy conditions in the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and the lowest of seven degrees were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Similar dry to partly cloudy weather was also forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

16 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

16 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

16 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

16 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

17 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

17 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

17 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

17 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

17 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan