Cold weather returns to Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A cold wind blew into Bahawalpur on Sunday, bringing back chilly weather to the city.

Earlier, people had been wearing warm clothes like jackets and hats, but on Sunday cold winds started blowing, dropping the minimum temperature to seven degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the local weather service forecast dry to partly cloudy conditions in the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and the lowest of seven degrees were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Similar dry to partly cloudy weather was also forecast for the rest of the region.