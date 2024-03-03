Cold Weather Returns To Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A cold wind blew into Bahawalpur on Sunday, bringing back chilly weather to the city.
Earlier, people had been wearing warm clothes like jackets and hats, but on Sunday cold winds started blowing, dropping the minimum temperature to seven degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the local weather service forecast dry to partly cloudy conditions in the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and the lowest of seven degrees were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Similar dry to partly cloudy weather was also forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Beggars crowd bazaars ahead of Ramazan8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Culture Day celebrated8 minutes ago
-
27 persons killed, 38 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA28 minutes ago
-
PHA opens floral, gift shop at Racecourse Park28 minutes ago
-
Smartwatch data revolutionizes depression treatment: Study38 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board to hold book fair from 5 March38 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reaches Gwadar to review situation caused by heavy rains38 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice48 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Karachi48 minutes ago
-
Grocery marts, local markets witnesses rush of families ahead of Ramadan48 minutes ago
-
IESCO imposes fines of 539.23 mln on people involved in power theft58 minutes ago
-
Kakar congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as prime minister1 hour ago