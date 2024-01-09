Cold weather with foggy conditions to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather with foggy conditions in plain areas in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy conditions are likely to continue to prevail in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways. The public is advised to be cautious during travelling.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 12/02, Chitral 11/-02, Timergara 17/00, Dir 14/-03, Mirkhani 17/-01, Kalam 11/-06, Drosh 12/01, Saidu Sharif 16/-01, Pattan 21/04, Malam Jabba 08/00, Takht Bhai 13/01, Kakul 16/02, Balakot 17/01, Parachinar 14/-01, Bannu 11/02, Cherat 14/04, DI Khan City 09/05.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -07°c in Tirah Valley of Khyber and -06°C in Kalam.