Cold weather with gusty winds forecast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dust raising/gusty winds are also predicted in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

Mostly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province.