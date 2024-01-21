Cold Weather With Possibility Of Fog Predicts In Northern Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The weather will remain cold in most districts of the northern Sindh province, the loval Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
There is a possibility of fog in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki and the surrounding areas.
The plains of Sukkur division will remain under heavy fog for the next couple of days, the Meteorological Department has advised the citizens to be careful. The current temperature in Peshawar is a record 5.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal reiterates PPP's commitment to overcome crises2 minutes ago
-
Operation against professional beggars launched; 12 apprehended2 minutes ago
-
PML-N unveils 212 candidates for 266 NA seats in February 8 elections2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on overcharging in transport hubs ensures swift penalties, refunds2 minutes ago
-
Kh Asif asks PML-N workers to launch door-to-door campaign12 minutes ago
-
GCWUS delegation visit WCCIS12 minutes ago
-
Karachiites also want Nawaz Sharif: Atta Tarar32 minutes ago
-
Arsenic concentration in groundwater reaches alarming levels42 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia cases surge amid smog, cold weather42 minutes ago
-
Flour mill owners must sell fortified flour, salt: DG SFA42 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan vows to introduce reforms in agriculture sector52 minutes ago
-
FBISE to hold Int'l Day of Education English Speech Contest on Jan 231 hour ago