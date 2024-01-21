Cold weather with possibility of fog predicts in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The weather will remain cold in most districts of the northern Sindh province, the loval Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

There is a possibility of fog in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki and the surrounding areas.

The plains of Sukkur division will remain under heavy fog for the next couple of days, the Meteorological Department has advised the citizens to be careful. The current temperature in Peshawar is a record 5.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.