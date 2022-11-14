UrduPoint.com

Cold Weather With Scattered Rain, Snowfall In Hilly Areas Predicted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Monday predicted mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province for the next 24 to 48 hours.

However, scattered rain-wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over hilly areas are likely to occur over Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts. Similarly, isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower Dir Malakand, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts.

Fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur in districts Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and DI Khan districts.

Fog is also likely to occur between Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

The weather remained cold and rainy in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours. The chief amount of rainfall in different areas was recorded as; Peshawar 6mm, Parachinar 8, Saidu Sharif 10, Balakot, Cherat, Timergara 15, Chitarl 3, DI Khan 8, Kakul 11, Kalam 8, Pattan 19, Dir 16 and Malamjaba 18.

The minimum temperature was recorded as -3C in Kalam, -2 Malamjabba, 4 Parachinar, 14 DI Khan, 9 Bannu and 5 Chitral.

