Cold winds continue in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Peshawar in the other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while rain with thunder and lightning is expected in Mansehra, Kohistan and Balakot and snowfall in the mountains.

This was stated by an official of the Met Office while giving detail about the weather.

He said cold and dry weather in the provincial capital is the same in other districts as well.

The official said that Kalam minus 05, Parachinar minus 04, Hunza and Malam Jabba recorded minus 02 degree Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the province due to rain with thunder and lightning in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and snowfall on the mountains, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

The official said that Dir Upper 68mm, Dir Lower 19mm, Malam Jabba 39mm, Kalam 22mm, Balakot 12mm, Chitral 10mm, Darosh 08mm, Parachinar 07mm and Takhtbhai 04mm rain was recorded. However, in Kalam 28, Malam Jabba 20, Chitral 11, Skardu 08, Dir 05, Darosh and Gopas recorded 03 inches of snowfall.