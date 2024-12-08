Open Menu

Cold Winds Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Cold winds forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather (with cold winds) in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow fog (in patches) is likely to persist at few places in Sukkur, Kashmore, Jacobabad and their surroundings during morning hours.

Mainly, dry weather with cold winds is likely to prevail in the province

