Cold,dry forecast for Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The local office of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature was recorded 23 Celsius on Friday and minimum 10 Celsius, according to the PMD report. Cold and Dry weather has also been forecast for entire district.