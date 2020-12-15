Cold,dry weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Joharabad, Jhang, TT Singh, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Nur Pur Thal, Bahawalpur, Multan and Khanewal during night.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country which will persist the next 12 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 15 degrees centigradeand 5 degrees centigrade, respectively, on Tuesday.