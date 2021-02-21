UrduPoint.com
Cold,dry Weather Likely In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Cold,dry weather likely in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Sunday forecast cold and dry weather to persist in Capital during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab. However, cloudy weather with light rain/snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C):Leh, Gupis -03, Skardu, Parachinar -02 and Bagrote 00.

