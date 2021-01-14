UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold,dry Weather Likely In Capital During Next 24 Hours: PMD

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Cold,dry weather likely in Capital during next 24 hours: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast that cold and dry weather was likely to persist in the Federal capital during next 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Dense fog likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Frost and dense fog were also expected at isolated places in Potohar region. Intense coldness expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry weather in other parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Skardu -16, Leh, Astore -14, Gupis -12, Kalat , Hunza, Bagrote -08, Gilgit, Parachinar -07, Kalam -05 and Dalbandin -04.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu Dalbandin

Recent Stories

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

7 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

12 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

18 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

30 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

14 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.